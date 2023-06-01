Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Trading Up 0.2%

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 6,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 9,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.63% of Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

