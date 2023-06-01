Oribel Capital Management LP Makes New $13.31 Million Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after buying an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,373,000 after buying an additional 174,304 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,856,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 2,073,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,480. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $20.76.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

