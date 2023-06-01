Oribel Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Alight worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.63. 893,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,350. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

