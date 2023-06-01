Ordinals Price Tops $8.78 on Major Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Ordinals has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Ordinals has a total market cap of $184.28 million and approximately $40.37 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be bought for $8.78 or 0.00032642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 8.22716377 USD and is down -8.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $54,727,848.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

