OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

OnTheMarket plc (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 69.50 ($0.86). Approximately 36,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 85,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.89).

OnTheMarket Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of £50.34 million, a PE ratio of 865.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.87.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

