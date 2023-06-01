On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in ON were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ON by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in ON by 28.6% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ON by 53.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONON stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.18.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $420.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

