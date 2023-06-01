Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.16

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.16 and traded as high as $3.43. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 61,617 shares trading hands.

OMEX has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

In other Odyssey Marine Exploration news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $128,758.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

