Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) Director Jason T. Adelman Sells 10,000 Shares

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) Director Jason T. Adelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oblong Trading Down 8.3 %

OBLG traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 93,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,905. Oblong, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oblong stock. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,839,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,000. Oblong accounts for 7.3% of Foundry Group Next LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foundry Group Next LLC owned approximately 380.56% of Oblong as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. It operates through the Collaborative Products and Managed Services segments. The Collaborative Products segment represents the Oblong Industries business under Mezzanine products.

