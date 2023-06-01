NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Sells $2,489,467.24 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Colette Kress also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $19.36 on Thursday, hitting $397.70. The company had a trading volume of 62,394,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,916,023. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $419.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.05, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

