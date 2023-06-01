Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.07

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 210814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NULV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,206 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,796,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the third quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after acquiring an additional 331,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,761 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

