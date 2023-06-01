Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NTIC stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $105.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Northern Technologies International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,403.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Technologies International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.