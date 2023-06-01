Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

