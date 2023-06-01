New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Stock Price Down 0%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.30. 3,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 10,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.
New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
Further Reading
