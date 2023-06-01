New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.70.

NFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFE opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy W. Jay acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Timothy W. Jay purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1,467.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 349,720 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 30.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,374 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 251.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

