NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB) Insider Buys A$22,276.15 in Stock

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NSB – Get Rating) insider Paul Rennie purchased 229,651 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$22,276.15 ($14,559.57).
Paul Rennie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Paul Rennie purchased 320,968 shares of NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$26,640.34 ($17,411.99).
