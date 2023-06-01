Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 285,302 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,302 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.54% of American Electric Power worth $264,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 905,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,004,000 after buying an additional 113,660 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.04. 778,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

