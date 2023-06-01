Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $246.62 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,189 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Eaton worth $246,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.95. The company had a trading volume of 874,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,695. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $184.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

