NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. 3,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%.
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
