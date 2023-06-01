NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. 3,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 6,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NCS Multistage by 37.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in NCS Multistage by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

