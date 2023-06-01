Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $44,091.03 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00132369 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00057608 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00038600 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025318 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000475 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,260,319 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

