National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$109.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$105.86.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NA traded down C$1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$96.09. 402,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,690. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.16 and a 1 year high of C$104.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$98.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.41 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5862745 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

