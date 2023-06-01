Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Trading Down 1%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.33 and last traded at $14.61. 314,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 172,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Murata Manufacturing
Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.
