M&T Bank Corp Purchases 34,528 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 34,528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

