M&T Bank Corp Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 116.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.2 %

TFX opened at $234.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $290.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. CL King began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

