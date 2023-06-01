M&T Bank Corp Acquires 3,575 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $273,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.30.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $68.33 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.29. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.