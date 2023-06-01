Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Shares Up 0.4%

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 9,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 567% from the average daily volume of 1,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of -1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 11.37% of Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The Morgan Creek-Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (CSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed pre-combination special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) through the use of common stock, warrants and rights.

