Moore Capital Management LP Purchases 108,272 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,272 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth approximately $56,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,024 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,885,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth approximately $14,828,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $661,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $661,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $7,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,098,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,740,058.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,080 shares of company stock valued at $8,309,219. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EDR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.41. 967,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.55.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.