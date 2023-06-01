Moore Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Moore Capital Management LP raised its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GXO traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $57.52. 361,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.94.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

