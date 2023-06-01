Moore Capital Management LP Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 324,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,681,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,603,000 after purchasing an additional 177,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:XENE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.76. 260,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,064. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $43.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.63.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $711,199.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,540 in the last 90 days. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Articles

