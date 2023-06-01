Moore Capital Management LP Grows Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 404,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.56. 2,153,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,771. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.14.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

