Moore Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 114,139 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 474,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.21. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.