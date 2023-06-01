Moore Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 146,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Pentair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pentair by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.37. 575,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. Pentair plc has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

