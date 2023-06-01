Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.27

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $177.49 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00052719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00038547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017489 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,069,805,811 coins and its circulating supply is 646,733,416 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

