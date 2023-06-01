Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) versus Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Critical Analysis

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) and Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Allego shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Monro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.7% of Allego shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Monro has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allego has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monro $1.33 billion 0.98 $39.05 million $1.19 34.74 Allego $48.22 million 3.01 -$321.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Monro and Allego’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Monro has higher revenue and earnings than Allego.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Monro and Allego, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monro 0 0 0 0 N/A Allego 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allego has a consensus price target of $7.10, indicating a potential upside of 238.10%. Given Allego’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allego is more favorable than Monro.

Profitability

This table compares Monro and Allego’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monro 2.95% 6.16% 2.48% Allego N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Monro beats Allego on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monro

Monro, Inc. engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers, Car-X Tire & Auto, Tire Warehouse Tires for Less, Ken Towery’s Tire & Auto Care, Tire Barn Warehouse, and Free Service Tire & Auto Centers. The company was founded by Charles J. August in 1957 and is headquartered in Rochester, NY.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe. It also provides Allego EV Cloud, a customer payment tool that offers essential services to owned and third-party customers comprising authorization and billing, smart charging and load balancing, analysis, and customer support. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Arnhem, the Netherlands.

