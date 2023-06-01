MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.522-1.542 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $293.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,882,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,241. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $390.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.83.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at $50,586,868.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock valued at $18,896,567. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

