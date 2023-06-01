Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 527,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 104,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

