Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.39

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.39 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 207.80 ($2.57). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 201.80 ($2.49), with a volume of 331,559 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.63) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 177.75 ($2.20).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,390.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.70.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats; Innkeeper's Collection hotels in the UK; and restaurants and bars in Germany under the Alex brand.

