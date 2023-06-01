Mitchell Capital Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 184,265.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,799 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,190,000 after buying an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $87,967,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $425.53. 1,047,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,105. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.08.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,052 shares of company stock worth $3,320,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

