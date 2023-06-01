Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 96 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

WM stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.59. 841,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

