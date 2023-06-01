Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 104 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in NICE by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NICE by 844.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.12. 338,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $235.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NICE. StockNews.com raised shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

