Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $6.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,366.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.04. The company had a trading volume of 260,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.86. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $99.48.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

