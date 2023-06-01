Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $406.31. 855,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.73 and its 200-day moving average is $498.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.21.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.