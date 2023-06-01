Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned about 0.16% of NV5 Global worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NVEE stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.97. 69,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,598. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.13. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.30 and a 1-year high of $154.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $184.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Articles

