Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,885 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,945,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,325,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

