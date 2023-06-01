Mitchell Capital Management Co. Acquires 10,584 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

NYSE SU traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,243. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

