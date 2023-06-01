Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Down 5.7%

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $132.70 and last traded at $132.70. Approximately 41,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 55,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.70.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $692.77 million, a P/E ratio of 809.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total transaction of $165,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,724.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,028 shares of company stock worth $1,018,145. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 206.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,103,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

