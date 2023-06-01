Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.16

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.16 and traded as high as C$8.30. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 9,060 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$213.44 million, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.16.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$145.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.49 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.1106667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

