McDonald’s Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.52 (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.52 per share by the fast-food giant on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

McDonald’s has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. McDonald’s has a payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McDonald’s to earn $12.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $285.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.29 and its 200 day moving average is $275.46. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $298.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 569 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

