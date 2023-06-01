Matthew J. Cox Sells 10,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $698,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,974.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX stock traded down $3.82 on Wednesday, reaching $68.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,316. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $95.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Matson by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after acquiring an additional 57,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Matson by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

