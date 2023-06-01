Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 7.7 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.84, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

