Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,922 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after purchasing an additional 162,854 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,338,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,382,000 after purchasing an additional 184,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.55. 17,166,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,402,055. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

